Chairman of Shiroro LGA in Niger State, Suleiman Chukuba, has said over 500 communities in his LGA have been taken over by Boko Haram terrorists.

Chukuba who spoke to journalists on Friday, also said that over eight wards in the LGA are now under Boko Haram siege.

He said the affected areas are Manta, Gurmana, Bassa-Kokki, Allawa, Kurebe, Kushaka, Kwati, Chukuba and Galadima Kogo.

“They incorporate the people of those communities by telling them they have arms and money to give them so they can assist them in fighting the government,” he said.

“Shiroro local government has an uncountable number of Boko Haram fighters.

“I have the proof being that I am the executive chairman, the chief security officer of the local government. When they go to the various communities, what they tell them is that ‘We don’t want primary, secondary schools. We only want Islamiyya schools.’”

The council chairman called on the federal government to deploy more security operatives to the area to fight the insurgents who have made Shiroro their home.