Troops 'kill 19 ISWAP terrorists' in Borno 

Nigerian troops of the Operation HADIN KAI in the North East of Gamboru Ngala in Borno State, have killed at least 19 Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Gamboru, a border town is approximately 80 Miles respectively and 128 Kilometer to the restive capital of Maiduguri.

A report by Zaragoza Makama, a counter insurgency expert, said that the troops, backed by a column of Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF), achieved the feat on October 11, after they thwarted an ambush staged by the terrorists against the troops during a fighting patrol.

An Intelligence source told Makama that the terrorists who came in a very large numbers on motorcycles and hilux trucks mounted with guns, began the attack with heavy gunfire against the troops.

According to Makama, intelligence sources said that the highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the audacious ambush which triggered a heavy gunbattle which lasted for about 40 minutes.

The source, according to him, said that the troops later overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower and inflicted humiliating defeat on them, forcing them to abandoned their mission and took to their heels.

“The troops, however chased the retreating terrorists and nutrialised 19 of them in the process.

“The Troops successfully captured one of their gun truck after killing all its occupant, recovered 9 motorcycles as well as multiple weapons including one PKT, 9 AK-47 rifles and many rounds of ammunition.

“No fatalities was recorded on the side of troops only two injured on our side,” he said.

Zagazola reports that there was wide celebration by the troops and the civilian Joint Task Force following the success in the attack in the town of Gamborun Ngala.