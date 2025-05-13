Boko Haram Kills Five Soldiers in Deadly Raid on Borno Military Base

Suspected Boko Haram fighters launched a deadly assault on a military Forward Operating Base in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State early Monday morning, killing five soldiers in a surprise attack.

Military insiders disclosed that the terrorists struck at dawn, ambushing the troops with heavy gunfire in a coordinated raid that lasted close to an hour. The insurgents reportedly overran the base, catching the soldiers unprepared.

“They caught us off guard,” a soldier who witnessed the attack said anonymously. “The fight lasted for nearly an hour. We lost five of our men — one from Kaduna, Shehu; one from Delta, Patrick; Franklin; and two others whose names I can’t recall. We mostly know each other by nicknames.”

The slain soldiers were said to be within the ranks of private and lance corporal.

As of press time, attempts to obtain an official response from Operation Hadin Kai’s Army Public Relations Officer, Capt. Reuben Kovangiya, were unsuccessful, as he had not responded to calls or messages.

Two Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast

In a separate but possibly coordinated incident, an improvised explosive device (IED) believed to have been planted by Boko Haram operatives detonated along the Damboa-Maiduguri highway, killing two travellers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victims, suspected to be staff of the Damboa Local Education Authority, were transporting mangoes in a Toyota Hiace bus when their vehicle ran over the explosive. Both men died instantly in the blast.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, said details were still emerging.

“We are aware of the explosion, but I do not yet have the full details. Once we’ve verified the facts, we’ll provide more information,” he said.

The latest bombing marks another grim episode along the volatile Damboa-Maiduguri axis, where a similar attack weeks earlier claimed the lives of eight passengers and left 11 others wounded after their bus struck a roadside bomb.

Security analysts warn that these renewed attacks point to a troubling resurgence of Boko Haram operations in the region, amid growing concerns over military vulnerabilities and the safety of civilians on critical routes.