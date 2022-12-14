BOI disburses N2bn to corps members

The Bank of Industry (BOI) on Tuesday, said it disbursed about N2bn to National Youth Service Corps members after training them in its graduates’ empowerment scheme.

Shekarau Omar, the bank’s Executive Director, Small and Medium Enterprises, stated this in Abuja at the launch of the Graduate Employability Skills programme, organised by TerraSkills Learning Systems Limited.

According to him, the bank was ready to collaborate with the training firm to help its trainees on implementing their business ideas.