Blackout looms as electricity workers insist on indefinite strike over welfare crisis
Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigeria's power grid collapses again, leaving millions in darkness

Nigeria is bracing for a nationwide blackout after the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) insisted on an indefinite strike, maintaining that it will not suspend the action until long-standing grievances against the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are resolved.

In a circular signed by Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike on Wednesday , the union ordered members across the country to withdraw their services with immediate effect, stressing that years of appeals and ultimatums had been ignored by management.

“We cannot continue to fold our arms while we watch our rights being violated and the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry going down the drain. To this end, the Union is compelled to withdraw its services,” the statement read.

The workers’ demands, it was gathered, include the implementation of the national minimum wage, an end to staff casualisation, provision of essential working tools, and payment of salaries owed since April 2025. They also want operational vehicles, new protective equipment, resolution of issues arising from the unbundling of TCN, and settlement of outstanding retirement benefits.

According to NUEE, the refusal of management to act on these issues has left staff with no option but to escalate the dispute. “Unfortunately, the TCN management has decided to handle these issues with kid gloves and with a lack of regard for the hardworking staff,” it said.

The directive calls for “total compliance” from all electricity workers, raising the prospect of another nationwide shutdown.

A similar strike in June 2024 paralysed power supply in many states before government intervention.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

