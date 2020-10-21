Former United States President, Bill Clinton has lent his voice to the ongoing violence in Nigeria, noting that he is deeply concerned about the development.

Clinton who took to Twitter to comment on the unfolding events in Nigeria, advised the government to engage in dialogue.

“I am deeply concerned over reports of violence in Lagos and urge the Nigerian government to engage in peaceful dialogue with the #EndSARS protestors for police reform and an end to corruption.” he said.

I am deeply concerned over reports of violence in Lagos and urge the Nigerian government to engage in peaceful dialogue with the #EndSARS protestors for police reform and an end to corruption. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 21, 2020

Yesterday, his wife, Hillary called on Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari to put a stop to killing of protesters by security agencies.

Their intervention comes following reported shooting of protesters seeking an end to police brutality in Lekki, Lagos by security agencies on Tuesday night.

The event has since triggered global outrage, even as violence has continued in the state and elsewhere in the country.