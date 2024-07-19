Connect with us

Benue ready to pay N70,000 minimum wage – Gov Alia
The Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has declared that his administration has the capacity to pay N70,000 minimum wage to state workers.

The governor, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Makurdi, said his administration has blocked all the leakages.

According to the governor, his administration is focused and had put up measures to make things function.

He said, “Though with harsh economy things have been stagnated but with all the plans and measures that are in place for things to function, things are moving, even our internally generated Revenue has increased

“It’s now left for us to close all loopholes to see how much we can cash in to do other things even to pay salary.

He added,  “We can pay (minimum wage) with our focus. With all our purpose and intent, what is agreed by the Federal Government, we the sub nationals should be able to queue in today.

“Without the workforce, any government will not have any centeredness of governance. So, we need to pay our civil servants with what is approved by the Federal Government and organised labour.”

 


