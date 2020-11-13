OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigerian statesman, Sen. Ben Ndi Obi (CON) has described the late Jerry Rawlings, former military and civilian president of Ghana, as a leader who demonstrated and ran a leadership that connected with the governed.

Obi in a tribute to the late Ghana statesman who passed away on Thursday from Coronavirus complications, described him as an exceptional leader who spearheaded the political liberation and birth of the modern day Ghana.

“I received the news of the passing on of my very good friend and one of Africa’s most decorated and exceptional leader, His Excellency Flt.Lt. J.J Rawlings with deep shock and grieve,” Obi said.

“He will be remembered as the man who spearheaded the political liberation and birth of the modern day Ghana.

“The Junior Jesus as we fondly call him, throughout his career, both in military and civilian attire, demonstrated and ran a leadership that connects with the governed.”

Senator Obi said Rawlings was a Pan-Africanist who was passionate about the political and economic advancement of the continent.

He described his death as regrettable loss for the continent, while condoling with the deceased’s immediate family, the president and the people of Ghana.

“As a Pan-Africanist and elderstatesman, he was passionate about the political and economic advancement of the African continent, a crusade he was never shy of leading,” he said.

“His death is highly regrettable, because, it came at a time the continent earnestly require his wealth of experience to tackle daunting socio-economic and leadership problems.

“I condole with his immediate family, the President and good people of Ghana over this continental loss, may God give them the needed fortitude to bear this regrettable loss.”