The Nigerian equity started the new week with a downturn, dragged down by losses recorded by MTNN, Nestle, Access Bank and 14 other stocks on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) was down by 294.90 absolute points, representing 1.05 per cent dip to close at 27,772.19 points, while Market Capitalization shed N153.59 billion, representing 1.05 per cent decline to close at N14.46 trillion.

SOVRENINS led 16 other advancers with 10 per cent appreciation, while NESTLE emerged as top loser among 16 other decliners, having shed 10 per cent.

Investors exchanged a total of 200.16 million units of shares worth N1.92 billion in 3,487 deals.

All the sectors on the bourse were in the red except the industrial and insurance sectors, which appreciated 0.76 per cent and 0.86 per cent respectively.

FBNH was the most active in volume terms on Monday with 35.91 million units valued at N212.06 million, while MTNN topped regarding value with 4.02 million units worth N462.30 million.