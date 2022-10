Henry Olisaemeka Orakwu, better known as Groovy, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, on Wednesday, marked his birthday.

Groovy shared pictures of himself on his Instagram page and penned a note to himself to mark the occasion.

He said, “Dear self, Remember to slow down and enjoy the journey, you don’t have to constantly hustle to prove that you deserve this. All of this will pay off and you’ll be grateful for everything.”