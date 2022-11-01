BBNaija: Stay out of my business, Phyna warns fans [VIDEO]

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, alias Phyna, winner of the Big Brother Naija Season seven show, has warned fans of the reality show to stay off her business.

Phyna issued the warning on Tuesday on her Snapchat following an online clash between her fan base, Phynation and those of other former housemates.

Addressing the issue, the reality TV star said, “I want everybody out of my business, I love you Phynation, I really love you guys but it seems you guys or some of you have caused more harm than good to me. I’m human, I am a woman, enough of the ‘draggings’. I’ve been going through a lot,

I’ve been going through a lot of (sic) lately and I really wish everybody just stay off my business and let me be. Everybody should just stay off my business, I don’t know if you guys want me to fall into depression or something but I am not giving room for that, I only won the show, I did not trade my soul.”

Speaking to other fan bases, she said, “Not just Phynation, every other fanbase, everybody should leave me alone. I am not perfect, if you say anything about me, it’s fine. If your favourite everybody came into this show, everybody did great. Don’t compare me to anybody, everybody they are bigger than me, they are higher than me, don’t compare me to your fave, don’t compare me to anybody.

“I am more of a neutral person than(sic) all these, if your fave is everything to you, that is it. I am everything to myself and my family, you guys cannot just talk me into falling into something that I never imagined myself falling into, so, please.”