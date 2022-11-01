Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke drowns

Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of popular musician better, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, has died.

It was gathered that Davido’s first son drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

In a bid to revive him, the three-year-old victim, after being pulled out of the swimming pool, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of the state, where he was confirmed dead by one of the doctors on duty.

The couple had traveled for a family gathering to Ibadan yesterday and had left Ifeanyi with his minders who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed.

It’s reported that some of the people at Davido’s House when the incident happened have been arrested.

A distraught and inconsolable Davido was removed from Evercare Hospital and taken to his father’s house where he remains as at press time.

The victim’s family had yet to react to the tragic development as of the time this report was filed.

However, since the news of Ifeanyi’s rumored death became public knowledge, Nigerians, particularly entertainment lovers, had been outraged and traumatised by the development.

A number of celebrities, have posted cryptic messages that appear to confirm the death of Ifeanyi. Some of which are comedians Ayo Makun and Lasisi Elenu, radio personality Daddy Freeze among others.

Makun, in an Instagram post early Tuesday, wrote, “The death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic, this hit me so bad.”

Daddy Freeze, who went live on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday morning said, “When the person you love is someone involved it becomes a heavy emotional burden. I am not confirming anything but bear with me I will not be live tonight.”

Lasisi Elenu also posted, “Father heal your children’s heart from this pain, strengthen them in such a dark and hurtful time oh Lord.”