A violent protest has again erupted in Ogun State over the unavailability of both the new and old naira notes

According to reports, two banks in Sagamu which ‘refused’ to dispense cash were set on fire by angry customers who were aided by hoodlums.

Viral videos shared on Monday showed many residents watching as Keystone and Union Banks located in the city were set ablaze with some youths holding planks in protest.

A massive protest had rocked the Mowe-Ibafo area of Ogun State last Friday, with protesters blocking the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to protest the hardship caused by the lingering scarcity of the naira.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bola Oyeyemi, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report, as phone calls and text messages to his line were not responded to.