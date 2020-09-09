Adebayo Obajemu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria, on Monday, September 7th, 2020 unveiled its cybersecurity & fraud awareness campaign, called ‘Moni Sense’; to educate the general public on protecting themselves against cyber fraud and scams.

” As we kick off the end of year business season, comprehensive fraud and cybersecurity awareness remains important in ensuring the general Nigerian public is informed on their role in protecting their banking information from fraudulent activities”, says the Committee.

On the development, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee (FLPE), said;

“Fraudsters and scammers continually devise new ways to deceive the unsuspecting public, usually to lure them to inadvertently disclose confidential bank information. We encourage Nigerians to always be cautious and ignore any text message, phone call, or email asking to update your bank information, provide sensitive bank details, disclose online banking details, debit card numbers, bank verification number (BVN) or PIN to anyone.”

Financial literacy and public enlightenment are a critical pillar of the Bankers’ Committee mandate, making initiatives like this critical to the goal of increasing the number of financially included citizens in the country. With this initiative, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria aims to ensure Nigerians are empowered with critical information and knowledge necessary to make important financial decisions, enhance economic prosperity, stay fraud aware and cyber safe, and drive poverty reduction across the country.