The Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has decried the escalating insecurity in the Northern part of the country, noting that bandits now move house to house to kidnap their victims.

The Sultan who spoke on Thursday during the 4th quarter 2020 meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja, also raised concerns about the rising food prices in the country, which he said is part of the offshoot of insecurity.

According to him, “how much an onion costs in Nigeria today is an insight into the current economic hardship in the country. We do not lack recommendations and solutions to our problems. What we lack is the sense of purpose.”