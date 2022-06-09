Bandits said to be using helicopter have killed about 32 locals in separate attacks on 4 communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Journalists were told on Thursday that the gunmen attacked Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori in Southern Kaduna.

The District Head of Kufena, Titus Dauda, said the gunmen attacked the communities on Sunday killing 32 people.

According to him, a church and many houses were burnt by the hoodlums.

According to him, “the bandits first attacked Dogon Noma in the early hours of Sunday and killed many people mostly men, before proceeding to Ungwan Gamu and Maikori villages where they also killed people and burnt down houses.”

“The victims have been laid to rest while the affected communities have been deserted by the residents due to fear of being attacked.”

Meanwhile, locals claimed a helicopter was seen shooting at the residents from the air, while the remaining bandits were on the ground to attack any fleeing residents. which was countered by a security agent.

The police were yet to react on the incident.

