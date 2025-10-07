Banditry: Adeleke tasks traditional rulers to be vigilant

…Moves to strengthen Osun’s internal security

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged traditional rulers, especially those in border communities, to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements linked to bandits infiltrating from neighbouring states.

Speaking after a state security council meeting in Osogbo, the governor directed traditional councils across the state to notify security agencies of any unusual settlers in their domains. He stressed that the ongoing banditry crisis in adjoining states makes it imperative to monitor population movements closely.

“Osun is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, and we are determined to sustain that record. Our borders must be watched. Bandits should not be allowed to infiltrate Osun State,” Adeleke said.

The governor disclosed that the security council had mapped out an action plan to ensure bandits do not gain a foothold in the state, commending the efforts of his security team and service commanders for their proactive approach.

He specifically praised the Agbooro community in Ikirun for collaborating with security agencies to ensure a group of Bororo settlers who recently occupied parts of the town vacated peacefully.

“I commend the security agencies and the Akinrun-in-Council for their swift action in resolving the matter. Other border towns should emulate this model of open surveillance and close partnership with security agencies,” Adeleke added.