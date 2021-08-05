Adebayo Obajemu

AXA Mansard Insurance last week published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2021.

Gross Premium Written of N37.181 billion was reported for the six months period, up by 21.73% from N30.543 billion reported Q2 2020.

The underwriting firm declared a profit after tax of N2.29 billion, down by 36.51% from N3.61 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the underwriting firm dropped to 6 kobo from the EPS of 10 kobo achieved the previous year.

At the share price of 91 kobo, the P.E ratio of AXA Mansard Insurance stands at 14.31x with earnings yield of 6.99%