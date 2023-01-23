Aviation workers suspend strike

Aviation workers under the umbrella of National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, have suspended the strike which they began today, Monday, January 23, 2023.

The Deputy General Secretary, ATSSSAN, Frances Akinjole, confirmed this to Punch in a phone conversation Monday afternoon.

“It’s been suspended, and they’ve agreed to commence negotiation on the salary issue with us,” he said.

Recall that international flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Monday were grounded as workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc embarked on the strike.