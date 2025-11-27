AU, ECOWAS Condemn Guinea-Bissau Coup, Demand Return to Democratic Process

The African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the West African Elders Forum have jointly condemned the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, describing it as a direct attack on the country’s fragile democratic gains.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, the election observation missions expressed shock over the suspension of the announcement of presidential and legislative election results and the subsequent seizure of power by soldiers.

The statement, signed by AU mission head Filipe Nyusi, ECOWAS mission head Issifu Kamara, and West African Elders Forum leader Goodluck Jonathan, warned that the coup threatens peace and stability in the region.

“We express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d’état by the armed forces while the nation was waiting for the announcement of election results,” the observers said. “We deplore this blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process and the gains achieved thus far.”

The missions said the intervention came barely hours after they met with the two leading presidential candidates—incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and opposition contender Fernando Dias—who, they noted, had both pledged to respect the final outcome of the polls.

Gunfire in Bissau as military shuts down institutions

The crisis escalated dramatically on Wednesday afternoon when intense gunfire was reported around the presidential palace in Bissau. Soldiers later took over the main roadway and appeared on state television to declare that they had assumed “total control of the country.”

General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, announced that a joint command of all branches of the armed forces was now in charge.

He claimed the military had uncovered a plot by “national drug lords” aimed at destabilising Guinea-Bissau and subverting the constitutional order.

Advertisement

In addition to halting the electoral process, the military leadership suspended all media programming, closed the country’s borders, and imposed a nationwide curfew.

Observers demand release of detained officials

The AU, ECOWAS, and the Elders Forum also condemned the arrest of key election officials and demanded their immediate release.

“We express concern about the arrests of top officials, including those overseeing the electoral process,” the statement read.

“We urge the armed forces to release them at once so that the nation’s electoral process can reach its lawful conclusion.”

The missions urged the people of Guinea-Bissau to remain calm and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the country on its democratic path, emphasising the need to safeguard peace and stability during this sensitive period.

A nation in recurring turmoil

Guinea-Bissau has a long history of political upheaval, having recorded four coups and multiple attempted coups since independence. The latest military intervention adds to growing fears of democratic regression across West Africa, where several nations have recently witnessed unconstitutional changes of government.