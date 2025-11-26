Gunfire, chaos as soldiers detain President Embaló and seize power in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau has been thrown into deep uncertainty after soldiers announced they had taken control of the country and arrested President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Government officials confirmed to the BBC on Wednesday that the president was detained shortly after heavy gunfire erupted in several parts of the capital, Bissau. The shooting began around 13:00 GMT, prompting residents to flee for safety as security forces exchanged fire.

The dramatic events unfolded just days after a disputed presidential election in which the main opposition candidate was controversially barred. Although results were expected on Thursday, both President Embaló and his rival, Fernando Dias, had already declared themselves winners, heightening political tension.

Following the clashes, senior army officers appeared on state television announcing that they had established the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order. They declared that they were now in charge of governing the nation “until further notice” and urged citizens to remain calm.

Guinea-Bissau, a nation of under two million people, has a long history of political instability. Since 1980, it has witnessed nine coups or attempted coups. Embaló, who came to power in 2020, has already survived two coup attempts, the most recent in December 2023.

The latest military takeover adds to concerns about democratic backsliding in West Africa, where several countries have experienced coups in recent years.