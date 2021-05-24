OBINNA EZUGWU

Business Hallmark Newspaper, has announced the postponement of its Public Policy Forum Town Hall Meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday May 25, 2021.

In a notice of postponement signed by Sir Marc Wabara, Chairman, Business Hallmark Public Policy Forum, the medium said the decision became necessary in view of the national mourning declared by President Muhammadu Buhari in honour of General Ibrahim Attahiru, the late Chief of Army Staff, and other top military personnel who died in a plane crash on Friday.

“This is to inform invited guests, speakers and the general public, that Business Hallmark Newspaper’s Public Policy Forum Town Hall Meeting billed to hold at the Shehu Musa YarAdua Centre, Abuja tomorrow, May 25, 2021, has been postponed till further notice,” the notice said.

“The postponement is due to days of national mourning declared by the Federal Government to honour the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior military officers and service members who lost their lives in the ill-fated Beachcraft 350 plane crash of Friday, May 21, 2021.

“All inconveniences are regretted.

“A new date for the event will be announced soon.”