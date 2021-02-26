OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has hailed Overt Energy Chairman and former bank chief, Sir Marc Wabara on his 70th birthday.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, described Wabara, who is also a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), as a national treasure who has impacted greatly on nationhood as he used his versatile experience of schooling, working and living in various parts of the country to always push for unity and welfare of citizens.

“President Buhari joins family, friends and associates of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Marc Wabara, in celebrating his 70th birthday, February 26, 2021, congratulating him for many years of worthy service to the nation and humanity, with distinguished contributions in both public and private sectors,” the statement read.

“President Buhari felicitates with the party stalwart for the milestone, lined with recognitions and awards, for contributions in the banking sector, insurance, real estate, before fanning out to the oil and gas sector, where he has remained consistent in encouraging others in entrepreneurship.

“The President affirms that the APC chieftain’s vision and selflessness impacted greatly on nationhood as he used his versatile experience of schooling, working and living in various parts of the country to always push for unity and welfare of citizens.”

While praying for his long life, Buhari urged Wabara not to relent on his commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria, even as he joins the septuagenarians club.

“As Chief Wabara turns a septuagenarian, President Buhari urges him to continue sharing his wealth of experience, knowledge and wisdom in the development of the country, especially his passion for building people and institutions,” he said.

“The President prays for longer life, good health and strength for the versatile financial expert, consultant and loyal party stalwart.”