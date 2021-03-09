Sir Marc Wabara

Renowned administrator and former bank chairman, Sir Marc Wabara, will on Wednesday (tomorrow) deliver the 2021 edition of Business Hallmark Lecture Series, as part of activities to mark his 70th birthday anniversary.

The lecture, titled, “Nigeria: Leadership and the Challenge of Greatness,” will be delivered by 11am.

Hallmark lecture details

Organised by the Business Hallmark Public Policy Forum, the lecture will be chaired by Major General Obi A. Umahi (Rtd.), former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, former Directing Staff in Command and Staff College and National Defence College, Commanding Officer 72 Airborne Battalion, Commander Army Task Group (Operation Restore Hope), with two tours of active service in ECOMOG Operations, among numerous military positions.

Intending participants are to click on link below to join meeting –

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71877166630?pwd=RVVGMTljNFNkOEJsLzhRaHdNQzRIZz09

Meeting ID: 71877166630

Passcode: 867JWW