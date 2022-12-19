Atiku’s aide tackles Tinubu for 'running from' town hall meetings

An aide to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Phrank Shaibu, has taken a swipe at Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing him of running from media engagements.

In a statement on Sunday, Shaibu said issues surrounding his identity, age and family background could be the reason Tinubu has continued to stay away from town hall meetings organised by the media.

On December 5, the former governor of Lagos state, while speaking at Chatham House in the UK, said his record is consistent.

“My record is consistent in the school — in the university question, they (opposition) confessed that they wasted their money and time. The record is there. The transcript is there showing March 1952. I’m not claiming another father. I am Tinubu and Tinubu proper,” he had said.

However, Shaibu said his principal’s history has never been in doubt, unlike Tinubu’s.

While arguing that Tinubu’s records are not consistent, Shuaibu wondered what the prefix or suffix to “Bola” is.

“The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion, says the Holy Bible,” Shaibu said.

“This perhaps explains why the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has refused to open himself up for scrutiny but continues to evade debates, non-partisan town hall meetings and live interviews.

“In 2007 a former head of the civil service of Lagos State, Abdulrafiu Babatunde Tinubu, one of the eldest members of the Tinubu family, published a book titled, ‘Onijumu Wura: The Tinubu Dynasty of Kakawa, Lagos (The Tree)’.

“The author claimed anyone whose name was not listed in the book was not an authentic member of the Tinubu family. Where is Tinubu from? Who are his parents? Who was Tinubu’s father? What was his name? What is Tinubu’s full name? Is it Bolatito, Omobolanle, Abolaji, Bolarinwa?

“The nation shall be most grateful if the APC can remove this tiny veil out of the many shades about their presidential candidate that they don’t want the Nigeria people to know about.”