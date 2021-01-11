OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Professor George Obiozor on his election as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Welcoming the new position of Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, the President urged the eminent diplomat and scholar to deploy his immense experience within and outside government to forge greater unity of the country.

According to President Buhari in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, “Given Prof. Obiozor’s rich background, especially, in international affairs and pan-Nigerian commitment, I have little doubt that his election is well-deserved and will serve not only the interest of Ndigbo, but also that of his fatherland.”

The president added that, “We need all hands to be on deck for this country to move forward in peace and unity.

While wishing the former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) a successful tenure, President Buhari enjoins Prof Obiozor to be a “unifying force beyond his immediate constituency.”