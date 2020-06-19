OBINNA EZUGWU

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Since the Edo governor who was elected governor in 2016 under the All Progressive Congress (APC) platform was disqualified from participating in the ruling party’s primary election scheduled for June 22 ahead of the September guber polls, there had been speculations about him pitching tent with the opposition party.

Obaseki has on Monday, resigned from the APC.

He took to his twitter account on Friday to formally announce his membership of the PDP.

“I have officially joined the @OfficialPDPNig to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State,” he wrote.

“I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state.”