ASUU Strike: Osun monarch appeals to FG to resolve crisis

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has appealed to the federal government to resolve the lingering crisis involving it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Olowu made this appeal on Tuesday when his convoy ran into the road block mounted by National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) who were protesting against the continued ASUU strike along along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The monarch who addressed the students body, urged them to open the expressway to ensure free flow of traffic, promising to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.

He, however, commended the students for listening to him and the security for the way they handled the peaceful protest from degenerating into a fracas.

Oba Makama on his Facebook page wrote; “Earlier today we ran into a massive protest by National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on the lingering ASUU strike. Their massive protest grounded traffic to a halt on the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway.”