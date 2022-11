Brig. Gen. A. O James, the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) director of finance, has been crushed to death by Abayomi Ebun, a corporal in the Nigerian Army, with his car in Lagos.

The incident reportedly happened at the NAFRC Old Barracks in Lagos.

Cpl. Ebun, who works at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, NARC, knocked down General James, the NAFRC Finance Director, while driving out of the Barracks.