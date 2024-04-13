Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

Army arrest Yoruba nation agitators who invaded Oyo govt house

The Nigerian Army says it has apprehended some Yoruba nation agitators who invaded the Oyo State government house in Ibadan earlier on Saturday, after a gun battle.

A statement by General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations said the Yoruba nation adherents engaged the troops in a shootout.

According to him, the troops, utilizing superior firepower, successfully subdued the attackers, who subsequently retreated in disarray. As a result of this engagement, nine members of the irredentist group were apprehended, while one Semi Automatic Pump Action rifle and ammunition were recovered.

Arrested Yoruba nation agitators

Arrested Yoruba nation agitators

The statement below:

SITUATION REPORT ON INVASION OF OYO STATE SECRETARIAT AGODI

This is to notify the general public that today Saturday 13 April 2024, sequel to the report of an attack on the State Secretariat Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State, troops promptly responded to the incident and had contact with adherents of the Yoruba Nation dressed in foreign military camouflage with berets and armed with dangerous weapons in buses and motorbikes.

Upon encountering own troops, the Yoruba nation adherents engaged the troops in a shootout. Troops, utilizing superior firepower, successfully subdued the attackers, who subsequently retreated in disarray. As a result of this engagement, nine members of the irredentist group were apprehended, while one Semi Automatic Pump Action rifle and ammunition were recovered.

Arrested Yoruba nation agitators

Arrested Yoruba nation agitators

Currently, troops are on the track of the fleeing adherents, and the situation is under control.

We assure members of the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the general area.

We urge the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the appropriate security agencies. The safety and security of the citizenry remain a priority, as we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and order in the region.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU
Major General
Director Army Public Relations
13 April 2024

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

