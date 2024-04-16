‘Nothing is working in Nigeria,’ Defiant Yoruba nation agitator justifies invasion of Oyo govt house

One of the 20 Yoruba nation agitators arrested for invading Oyo State government house on Saturday, Ademola Adeniyi, has said he has no regrets for his action, arguing that nothing is working in Nigeria, hence the need for Yoruba nation.

Adeniyi, 29, was among those arrested by a combined team of security agencies after the invasion.

Items displayed by the police said to have been recovered from them include two security jackets, 30 pieces of torchlights, 49 bells, 5 horse tails, 7 pieces of walkie-talkies, two photographs of Modupe Onitiri Abiola, 261 belts, 12 Yoruba Nation flags, one Oodua Nation coat of arms, 405 live cartridges, 72 pairs of camouflage uniforms and others.

The phone repairer, who spoke in was while being paraded by the Oyo State police command at Eleyele in Ibadan on Monday, said: “We all know that nothing is working in Nigeria and things are hard for everyone except those in government, we were at the Secretariat waiting for our leader to come and address us.

“We believe our leader knows much about the law and so we are not afraid to join when we were called upon. Our leaders told us that all challenges Yoruba are facing shall be addressed if we achieve our aim.”

Sponsors promised to end hunger — Female suspect

Similarly, Ayanwale Rofiayat, a female who was one of those arrested over the invasion said those who sponsored them promised to end hunger in her life and that of her family.

Speaking while being paraded, she said, “I’m from Igbo Ora in the Ibarapa zone of the state. The sponsors promised me and my entire family that they would empower us and that our future would be assured. Starvation would no longer be in our lives and that cost of living would automatically come down.”

The female suspect explained that they got the foreign military camouflage from other members when they converged on Ibadan before moving to the secretariat.

Yoruba nation agitators spread across Yorubaland

Mr. Alabi Ogundeji, 55, another suspect who is a lecturer at a Federal College of Education, said the membership of the Yoruba movement is spread across all Yoruba-speaking states.

“Our leaders went to all Yoruba-speaking states to serve officials letters written and we were given our copies,” he said.

“Then the proclamation was made and after the declaration, occupation, and notification to the world that Yoruba is an indigenous nation.”

Action treasonable felony —Oyo CP

Parading the suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adebola Hamzat said their action amounted to treasonable felony.

“On Saturday, 13/04/2024 at about 0855hrs, information was received that some men dressed in military-like camouflage, armed with pump action semi-automatic rifles, riding on motorcycles, were sighted moving into the main city from Olomi axis of Ibadan,” he said.

“At about 0915hrs, the hoodlums, later known as Yoruba Nation Agitation Group, were trailed to the State Secretariat, spreading from the Flyover to within the Premises of the Governor’s Office, and hoisted their Flag at the House of Assembly, proclaiming the creation of a democratic republic of the Yoruba.

“With Police re-inforcement, the miscreants were warned to dispatch. The agitators turned violent and opened fire on the Police and a detachment of Amotekun corps was present. The Police responded and were joined by Operation Burst Patrol teams and Personnel of other security agencies who suppressed the treason and dealt with the agitators in line with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“A total of 21 Suspects were arrested, seven rifles made up of five English Pump Action semi-automatic rifles, two wooden double-barreled guns and other items of exhibits as displayed, were recovered.

“While declaring this act as criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of treasonable felony and terrorism to be meted with adequate sanctions through purposeful prosecutions, the Command re-assures the good people of Oyo State that it remains solidly unwavering to the protection of their lives and property as constitutionally required by the laws of the land.”

