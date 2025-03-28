Arewa youths fume as EFCC declares Sanwo-Olu’s ally Aisha Achimugu wanted

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF)), has condemned in strong terms, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s decision to declare businesswoman Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu wanted over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The anti corruption agency’s Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, had signed a notice declaring Achimugu’s wanted on the commission’s official social media platforms on Friday.

“The public is hereby notified that Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” he said.

“Achimugu, 51, is an indigene of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State and her last known address is: 6C, Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja.

“Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

Achimugu is a known ally of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and there have been suggestions that he could be actual target.

Reports said that Achimugu is accused of secretly funnelling funds to opposition leaders Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections.

A report by Peoples Gazzete had indicated that President Bola Tinubu was “furious and felt betrayed” after receiving intelligence that funds linked to Achimugu were traced to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The report suggested that Tinubu viewed the situation as a serious act of political betrayal, potentially endangering Sanwo-Olu’s political career.

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s camp in a statement issued on Thursday described the allegation as a blatant lie from the pit of hell.

Paul Ibe, media aide to Atiku said it’s a futile campaign of calumny aimed at advancing the political interests of Tinubu.

Ibe, issuing a statement titled “Halt This Tinubu’s Voyage of Misadventure and Campaign of Calumny Against Atiku Abubakar.”

The statement dismissed any suggestion that Lagos State resources were funneled to Atiku’s campaign.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, the Arewa Youths, through a statement issued by their spokesperson, Mallam Yusuf, denounced the EFCC’s move, describing it as an unjustified attack on a reputable entrepreneur.

“The Arewa youths and other well-meaning Nigerians woke up to the shocking declaration of our sister from Kogi State, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, as wanted by the EFCC over baseless allegations,” Yusuf stated. “Aisha is a successful businesswoman with a proven record of transparency and integrity in her dealings. This declaration is nothing short of persecution.”

The group further suggested that the EFCC’s action might be politically motivated, linking it to unverified reports that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu allegedly funneled campaign funds to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar through Achimugu.

“We don’t want to believe that this smear campaign is unrelated to false reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu used Aisha Achimugu as a channel to provide funds to Atiku Abubakar during the last presidential election,” Yusuf added.

The Arewa Youths called on the EFCC to immediately remove Achimugu’s name from the wanted list and issue a public apology, insisting that the allegations against her are fabricated attempts to tarnish her reputation.

“We condemn this declaration in its entirety,” Yusuf said. “This is nothing but an attempt to destroy the reputation of a woman who has dedicated her resources to empowering youths and women across Nigeria. The EFCC must drop these allegations and apologise immediately