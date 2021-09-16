Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said former president, Goodluck Jonathan will be allowed to contest for president under its platform in 2023 if he joins the party.

National secretary of the APC caretaker committee, John Akpanudoedehe, said this in a chat with Channels TV on Wednesday amid speculations about the former president joining the ruling party.

Describing the idea of Jonathan joining the APC as great, Akpanudoedehe said the former president who lost to APC’s candidate, Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, will be given the opportunity to contest for the office of the president in 2023 under the party’s platform, just like any other individual who is interested to run for office.

“I am hearing that for the first time that we are expecting the former President. That will be great news. We will welcome him; that will also strengthen the party,” he said.

“The last National Executive Council (NEC) of the party actually gave blanket approval to any individual that if you join APC today, it is as if you are a founding member of the party.

“So, anyone who joins today has the same opportunity to run for any office in this party. It has always been so, so I am not speculating.”