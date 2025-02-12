APC kicks as Osun AG insists Appeal Court didn’t reinstate sacked LG chairmen 

Following the confusion that trailed the verdict of the Appellate Court on the sacked local government officials in Osun State elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the State’s Attorney-General, Mr Jimi Bada has disclosed that the court did not reinstate them.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State had on Monday delivered judgement on anr appeal brought before it by the APC against the judgement of the Federal High Court over the 2022 local government election.

After the judgement the APC and PDP differed on the interpretation. While the APC said the court reinstated the sacked council officials, the PDP and state government disagreed saying it only struck out PDP’s case.

While addressing newsmen in his office in Osogbo on Tuesday, the state Attorney-General said the Appeal Court never reinstated the sacked council officials, adding that the judgement in the case filed by the APP, wherein the court nullified the election is the realm that affected all parties.

His words, “I want to confirm to you straight away that Court Appeal Akure did not go into the merit of the appeal filed by the APC. Its finding was just that there was no cause of action as at the time PDP brought suit against OSSIEC at the Federal High Court. What the Court of Appeal did was to strike out the originating summon filed by the PDP, and that was all.

“Anybody can be interpreting what the court actually said, but the court did not at any point in time hold that any sacked local government chairman should go back to office. Court of Appeal did not make that statement yesterday”.

But, in a swift reaction to the judgement, the National Secretary of the APC, Dr Ajibola Basiru in a statement described the Attorney-General’s claim as an affront to the rule of law in Nigeria, saying his position exposed the state government as an enabler of illegality.

“This deliberate misrepresentation of the court’s judgment is an affront to the rule of law and exposes the Osun State Government as an enabler of illegality. Ordinarily, it is expected that the lawyer, ought to know that there is a presumption of the validity and bindingness of a judgment of the Court until it is set aside. The only option open to a party dissatisfied with the judgment of the Court of Appeal is to challenge it by appeal to the Supreme Court. Neither Alimi nor the Osun State Government can sit on appeal over this judgment. This is elementary law.

“The Court of Appeal judgment considered all grounds of appeal raised in CA/AK/270/2022 against the judgment of the Federal High Court (Justice N. Ayo-Emmanuel), which had nullified the local government elections and ordered the elected officials to vacate office. In allowing the appeal, all the reliefs sought by APC were granted, including setting aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, and ordering the restoration of the sacked local government councils back to office”, he said.