APC holds mega rally for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, held mega rally for Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Many chieftains of the party were present, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, and a host of other party stakeholders and supporters.

Also present was the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Minister of Works & Housing, Babatunde Fashola.