Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has dismissed suggestions that Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, backed his emergence as governor in 2015.

Umahi who spoke during an enlarged All Progressives Congress stakeholders’ meeting held at the Old Government House in Abakaliki, argued that ex president, Goodluck Jonathan’s wife, Patience, wanted him to succeed Martin Elechi, but Anyim opposed it.

Umahi who was deputy governor during the Elechi administration, fought Elechi who backed another candidate to succeed him, but Umahi prevailed supported, it was believed, by the Jonathan administration.

Umahi at the meeting said that Anyim told Mrs Jonathan not to support him (Umahi), as he was going to disappoint her.

“They said he made me; made who? When Senator Anyim went to the wife of Jonathan, Jonathan’s wife told him that she wanted me to be governor and he told her that I will disappoint her, that she should not.

“But Jonathan’s wife told him (Anyim), ‘no way, go and support him’. That was how the support came,” Mr Umahi said, at the APC stakeholders’ meeting.

The governor also revealed that the former governor and senator representing Ebonyi North, Dr Sam Egwu, never supported him from the beginning to be the governor of the state in 2015, adding that it was only his wife that backed him from the beginning.

