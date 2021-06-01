Nigeria’s former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has expressed sadness over the unfortunate assassination of a former adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, describing him as a bosom friend and colleague.

Gulak was killed on Sunday in Owerri, Imo State capital by gunmen while going to Sam Mbakwe airport on a return trip to Abuja. Anyim described Gulak’s killing as “one death too many, ” stating that it was the “darkest Sunday of his life”.

According to the former secretary to the government of the federation, “The news of the gruesome murder of my friend and colleague, Hon. Ahmed Gulak knocked me down into distress, and it took me till this morning of 31st May 2021, to regain my senses from the shock.

“Hon. Ahmed Gulak was my colleague in President Goodluck’s Administration. He was a man of conviction and courage. He was endowed with a great intellectual prowess that enabled him to have unusual clarity of thought and expression: a dedicated nationalist and a faithful friend.

“Losing Gulak, like other innocent Nigerians to unknown assailants is the darkest point in the senseless and mindless violence growing in the country and South East. This death is one too many.

“The security agencies owe humanity the duty to unravel and bring to book, those behind this dastardly act. My heart goes to the family of Hon. Gulak. I pray for God to grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant his soul eternal repose. Adieu, my brother.”