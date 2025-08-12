Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State has joined a league of local governments that has entered into a peace deal with the bandits.

Business Hallmark reports that before the latest development, only the three LGAs had such deals, which allowed affected communities to cultivate their farms in relative peace, while bandits enjoyed freedom of movement to markets, hospitals, and shops in towns and villages for daily business transactions.

Other frontline LGAs, including Kankara, Faskari, Dutsinma, Sabuwa, Malumfashi, Kurfi, Bakori, Funtua, and Dandume—have no such deals and continue to suffer from attacks, killings, and kidnappings for ransom.

At the latest peace talks in Safana, the LGA Chairman, Abdullahi Sani Safana, led the delegation alongside Yariman Katsina and Head of Safana, Alhaji Sada Rufa’i, as well as the District Head of Zakkah, Alhaji Sani Muhammed Zakka.

The meeting was held at the fringes of Gemi Forest in Runka town, with many community members and bandits present.

Both parties agreed to reconcile differences, build mutual trust, and ensure peace in Safana and the surrounding areas.

In his remarks, Alhaji Sada Rufa’i expressed happiness over the reconciliation, urging the bandit leaders to fear God, live peacefully, and honour the truce.

Speaking on behalf of the bandits, Kachalla Ruga Alhaji Usman said, “As we have decided to hold this peace agreement, let us live peacefully. Farmers, herders, and everyone should go to their farms and work peacefully. All should be allowed to move and work freely.”

Other speakers, including youth leader Abdulhamid Danda, called on young people from both sides to fear God and support the agreement.

LGA Chairman, Abdullahi Sani Safana, expressed joy at the accord, promising to protect the dignity of all parties.

He instructed the education and health departments to assess schools and hospitals serving Fulani herdsmen for repairs.

He also assured them of free access to hospitals, markets, and other basic amenities, and pledged to renovate dams for the benefit of their communities and livestock.

The agreement outlines 20 terms and conditions. Key among them is that the bandits must cease all attacks, killings, and kidnappings, and must allow farmers unhindered access to their farmlands.

In return, farmers and residents must not harass Fulani herdsmen when they visit towns, allowing them to access markets with their families like any other citizens.

Previous peace deals

It will be recalled that on Friday, February 28, a peace deal was reached with bandit kingpins in Jibia LGA. This followed earlier negotiations in Batsari LGA and parts of Safana LGA. In June, Danmusa LGA joined the initiative.

In previous deals, military commanders, DSS officials, police, community watch corps, vigilantes, traditional rulers, and local government authorities were in attendance.

The core terms in all agreements included the unconditional release of captives, the renunciation of attacks and other criminal activities by the bandits, and guaranteed unhindered access to communities—especially markets—without harm to them or their families.

Reports from the recently established truce indicate a remarkably positive development, as residents said they have enjoyed uninterrupted peace for at least six consecutive months.

However, there have been occasional reports of isolated attacks in some affected LGAs.

In Jibia, for example, it was Audu Lankai, the area’s kingpin, who initiated the peace negotiations, stating that he was tired of the continuous unrest and uncertainty affecting both sides.

He reached out to a community leader, and after initial discussions, they agreed to meet on a particular Friday, deciding it would be a trial arrangement to be reviewed after the Ramadan Sallah—provided all parties adhered to the terms. That agreement remains in place.

The Danmusa peace accord was held at Bicci village in Mara A Ward of the LGA, attended by the local government chairman and witnessed by key security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Traditional rulers and religious leaders from the area were also present.

During the event, repentant bandits renounced violence and criminal activities, pledging their commitment to peace and assuring the gathering they would no longer engage in banditry.

Prominent figures among them included Adamu Aliero, Manore, and Kamilu Buzaro, among others.

Shortly after the agreement, the repentant bandits were seen jubilating on motorcycles in Danmusa town, as residents watched in admiration, chanting “peace only, peace only.”

At the Danmusa truce, reliable sources said five guns, including two AK-47 rifles, one G3, one pump-action rifle, one PKT gun, and two AK-47 magazines, were surrendered.

Ten bandit leaders, notorious for terrorising Katsina State, handed over their arms to government officials. They also released 16 kidnapped victims, including a seven-month pregnant woman.

A source within the security circle revealed that the development was part of the ongoing arms surrender and disengagement initiative by the Nigerian Army leadership in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Speaking during the event, notorious kingpin Adamu Alero admitted that even their parents disapproved of their actions, with some sending their children away from home.

He cited various factors influencing their behaviour and urged governments to provide social amenities, especially schools, to educate their children for a better future.

Alero also appealed to the federal government to rescind its decision to label them as terrorists, warning that such classification could hinder their reintegration into society.

“I also urge the public to avoid victimisation and name-calling when interacting with us, as it will not help matters,” he said.

We don’t negotiate with bandits – Katsina govt insists

The Katsina State Government, however, maintained that it does not negotiate with bandits, stating that peace agreements in some LGAs were community-led initiatives involving the bandits, often after sustained military pressure.

Speaking to journalists in Katsina, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, reiterated the government’s position of accepting surrender but not engaging in negotiations.

“We all know that Governor Dikko Umar Radda made security his top priority, and he has demonstrated his resolve to address insecurity.

“For over two years, we have been confronting the bandits, and by Allah’s mercy, we are achieving success.

“The government will not negotiate with bandits, but if they choose to drop their arms and come forward, we will give them the opportunity to live as normal citizens,” he said.

Mu’azu added, “We are fortunate that bandits in Jibia and Batsari LGAs have approached their community leaders to start discussions.

“Thankfully, these talks have been robust, and we are now witnessing very peaceful activities in both areas. However, in LGAs still under attack, security operations will continue.”

He warned that any breach of the truce would be met with decisive action.

“If they renege on their promises, we will deal with them as we have always done. That remains the position of the government,” he said.