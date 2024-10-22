Connect with us

Another Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, lands in Nigeria
Chinese smartphone maker, Realme has officially debuted in Nigerian market, promising  to address the growing demand for high-performance, affordable mobile devices.

The company made this known via  a statement issued on Monday, following a grand launch event held earlier at the Balmoral Convention Center in Ikeja, Lagos.

Realme’s entry into Nigeria comes as part of its broader strategy to expand across Africa, combining cutting-edge technology with affordability to attract cost-conscious, tech-savvy customers.

The Marketing Manager for Gulf Countries and Africa, Zena Ma, said Africa is at the forefront of global mobile growth, and Realme is committed to being a key player in this vibrant market.

“We’re not just selling smartphones, but delivering value and making sure that advanced technology is within the reach of every Nigerian, Ma stated.

At the heart of realme’s launch is the Note 50, a device designed for users seeking top-level performance without compromising on design or price.

Additionally, realme unveiled two other devices catering to different market segments: the GT6, a premium flagship device, and the C61, a budget-friendly smartphone.

Commenting on the launch, realme’s Sales Manager for Nigeria, Olamide Kaka, described Nigeria as a dynamic market with immense potential.

“The youth are tech-savvy, passionate, and constantly on the lookout for innovative technology that doesn’t break the bank. With the launch of the Note 50, alongside our flagship GT6 and the affordable C61, we are confident that Realme will become a household name in Nigeria in no time.

"We believe in empowering the Nigerian youth with the technology they need to make bold strides in a digital world. This is just the beginning of our journey in Nigeria, and we are excited to grow with this market, Kaka added

