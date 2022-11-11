Woman with HIV says she mixes blood with zobo drink to infect others

A HIV positive woman has confessed on live radio that she has been injecting her blood into zobo drinks she sells to her customers in order to infect others.

In a radio programme on Wazobia FM, MarketRunz, the presenters of the shows asked Nigerians to call in and state something bad they have done that they are not proud of.

A lady who has HIV said she does not have the money to treat herself and she decided to add her blood to the zobo drink she’s selling because she does not want to die alone.

Speaking anonymously on the radio show, the zobo seller said: “I went to the hospital six months ago and I was told I had HIV.

“I don’t have money for treatment so I decided that I would not die alone. I started mixing my blood with the zobo I make to sell and I sell to many people.

When asked on how she does it, she said: “I extract my blood with a syringe and mix it in the zobo. I was a nurse before but when I was confirmed HIV positive, I had to stop.

“I’m not happy with what I have done but I am happy that I will not die alone. I have been doing it for six months now and I pray God will forgive me.”