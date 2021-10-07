The government of Anambra State has described as bizarre, the threat by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), that the Federal Government might declare a State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place if attacks by gunmen don’t stop.

Malami, had after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, said, “No possibility is ruled out by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold.

“And you cannot rule out the possibility of declaration of state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order,” he said.

But the State Commissioner for Information, C. Don Adinuba, who condemned the threat on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, emphasized that Anambra has not experienced the level of killings recorded in Kaduna, Borno, Zamfara and the other Northern states where rampaging bandits have murdered hundreds of innocent citizens in the last few months.

The commissioner noted that despite the high killings in the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones, elections were held in the states.

“Nigerians are outraged by the threat by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,” he said.

“Since the renewed violence in Anambra State which we believe is politically motivated, not more than 15 persons have been killed. How many persons have died in Borno, Niger, Kaduna, Yobe, Zamfara, even Imo, which is APC-controlled, (and) Ebonyi, which is APC-controlled?

“Has anybody threatened emergency rule in any of these states?

“For the past seven years, Anambra has remained the safest state, most stable in Nigeria.

“We remain the only state in the whole country that for the past seven years, has not experienced one single bank robbery; what is going on is politically motivated and the declaration by the honourable Attorney-General of the Federation is a confirmation.”