Anambra State government has raised alarm what it said is a plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to declare written results of today’s governorship election in 10 local government areas.

The state commissioner of information and public enlightenment, Mr. C Don Adinuba who stated this on Friday, said the government has credible intelligence that the APC had already written results for 10 local governments ahead of the governorship election holding today, Saturday.

“The Anambra State Government has credible intelligence showing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has already written results of 10 Local Government Areas as regards the gubernatorial election which will take place tomorrow, November 6, 2021,” he said.

“The results are those of Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Aguata, Orumba South, Orumba North, Idemili North, Idemili South, Ogbaru, Anambra East and Anambra West. These are LGAs with high numbers of registered voters.

“APC operatives are relying on compromised Independent National Electronic Commission (INEC) officials, who smuggled out the result sheets of a number of polling units two nights ago and the result sheets of some LGAs last night, to accept and announce the results, regardless of authentic results submitted by INEC officials electronically.

“They plan to capitalise on the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has yet to assent to the new Electoral Bill which makes electronic voting mandatory to perpetrate the fraud.

“A former Senate President from the Southeast, a former State Deputy Governor who later became a Senator from the Southwest and a sitting State Governor from the Southeast are deeply involved in the fraud to toy with the destiny of the Anambra people.

“This public announcement is to alert the Anambra people, the INEC national leadership, the security agencies, the mass media, election observers, civil society organizations and the international community of this grand plot. The barefaced brigandage just cannot stand.”

But the Director, Media and Publicity of Senator Andy Uba campaign organisation, Victor Ogene, said the allegation from the APGA government had exposed their plans in the election.

He said because they were afraid of their shadows, they had resorted in raising false alarm to deceive the public, adding that the prayer of APC had started manifesting.

“They know they have failed and disappointed Ndi Anambra and they have equally seen the handwriting on the wall. They should come out openly and apologise to the people for their failure in 16 years in Anambra, “the APC said.

Meanwhile, the process of election has since commenced in the state. But as at 9am, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were yet to turn up at some polling stations.