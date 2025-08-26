Connect with us

Business

AMCON approves sale of Aba Star Paper Mill to Abia government
Advertisement

Business

Japan refutes special visa plan for Nigerians

Education in Nigeria

Looming strike: ASUU urges FG to act on demands to avert crisis

Business

Power generation stuck at 5,500MW as Bayelsa gets electricity market autonomy

Business

Oil theft almost eliminated as NNPC reports near-full recovery of pipeline receipts

Business

13% derivation fund cuts oil states’ domestic debt by N611bn

Business

ECOWAS to launch 260,000-strong anti-terror brigade, targets $2.5bn annual funding

Business

Nigeria, Brazil renew ties as Tinubu, Lula push for deeper trade, energy cooperation

Business

AfDB partners Japanese firm Aerosense to boost drone technology in Africa

Education in Nigeria

FG shuts down 22 illegal colleges of education nationwide

Business

AMCON approves sale of Aba Star Paper Mill to Abia government

Published

5 hours ago

on

AMCON approves sale of Aba Star Paper Mill to Abia government

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has approved the sale of the moribund Star Paper Mill, Aba, to the Abia State government as part of efforts to revive dormant industries and attract credible investors.

Other companies slated for revitalisation include Afro Beverages, Aba Textile Mills, International Equitable Association, and Ken Biscuits.

Disclosing this on Monday after the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the move aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s policy of creating jobs and boosting internally generated revenue.

“The state’s equity in the company will be minimal but sufficient to protect Abia’s interest and ensure accountability,” Kanu stated.

On environmental sanitation, the commissioner announced that the Ministry of Environment began house-to-house sanitary inspections across all 17 local government areas on August 1 under the ‘Keep Abia Clean’ initiative, warning that defaulters will face prosecution in line with state environmental laws.

Kanu also revealed that the grand finale of the 2025 August Meeting, organised by the Office of the Governor’s Wife, will hold on Tuesday, August 26, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

Speaking on the event, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Maureen Aghukwa, described the August Meeting as a grassroots women’s parliament, commending Lady Priscilla Otti for her leadership and empowerment programmes.

“We will have competitions, gift items, and more empowerment initiatives for women and youths,” Aghukwa added.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *