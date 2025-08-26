The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has approved the sale of the moribund Star Paper Mill, Aba, to the Abia State government as part of efforts to revive dormant industries and attract credible investors.

Other companies slated for revitalisation include Afro Beverages, Aba Textile Mills, International Equitable Association, and Ken Biscuits.

Disclosing this on Monday after the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the move aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s policy of creating jobs and boosting internally generated revenue.

“The state’s equity in the company will be minimal but sufficient to protect Abia’s interest and ensure accountability,” Kanu stated.

On environmental sanitation, the commissioner announced that the Ministry of Environment began house-to-house sanitary inspections across all 17 local government areas on August 1 under the ‘Keep Abia Clean’ initiative, warning that defaulters will face prosecution in line with state environmental laws.

Kanu also revealed that the grand finale of the 2025 August Meeting, organised by the Office of the Governor’s Wife, will hold on Tuesday, August 26, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

Speaking on the event, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Maureen Aghukwa, described the August Meeting as a grassroots women’s parliament, commending Lady Priscilla Otti for her leadership and empowerment programmes.

“We will have competitions, gift items, and more empowerment initiatives for women and youths,” Aghukwa added.