Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has urged the promoter of the Lekki Deep Seaport, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, to ensure that the project is completed by next year, 2022.

Amaechi who gave the charge during an inspection of the Port by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other government agencies including the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency (NIMASA), expressed satisfaction over the level of progress recorded on the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project.

“I am very delighted and impressed with the pace and the progress of construction work on this project from the last time I was here in November 2020,” he said.

“The promoter of the project – Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has demonstrated strong commitment and capacity to deliver the project as agreed.”

Amaechi urged the management of the seaport and other stakeholders to work tirelessly to ensure that the Port becomes operational by mid 2022.

The Chairman, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr Abiodun Dabiri, while briefing the Minister on the status of construction of the Port, disclosed that the entire construction is now at 55.4 per cent completion.

Dabiri said that dredging and reclamation has reached 61.11%, Quay Wall 50.39%, Breakwater 67.49% while the landside infrastructure development has reached 33.70% completion.

According to him, the project is on course and going according to schedule, assuring that at the end of third quarter in 2022, construction work would be complete while commercial operations will commence by fourth quarter (Q4) 2022 as planned.

The Chairman commended Minister for providing the necessary support that has assisted the company to deliver on the mandate for the project and stressed that when completed, Lekki Port would be a world-class Port operating with best-in-class equipment to ensure seamless operations and would comply with global environmental protection standard. He added that the Port has the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region and would serve as transhipment hub for the region.