Alleged Fraud: Buhari sacks NIRSAL MD, Aliyu Abdulhameed

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Aliyu Abdulhameed, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), over fraud allegations.

Reports said the president removed Mr Abdulhameed on Thursday afternoon and hauled him out of office shortly thereafter.

Abdulhameed had allegedly been siphoning money from the establishment since he was appointed to office in 2015.

It was gathered that the search for his replacement had begun.

“His exotic official vehicles were all withdrawn from him. He left the office in a small Ford vehicle and was grandstanding that he would soon be back,” a source told People’s Gazette.