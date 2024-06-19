Alleged $72m diversion: Reps summon NNPC, Agip, others

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has invited the managing director and senior management staff of the Nigeria AGIP Oil Company over a petition alleging the diversion of $72m.

The petition was raised against AGIP by a service company, De Coon Service Limited.

Joined in the petition are the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Mele Kyari; Ali Zara; Ismailia Mohammed; and ex-executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote.

De Coon Service Limited in the petition alleged that AGIP, in collaboration with the above-named individuals, fraudulently withheld and diverted the sum of over $72m belonging to it.

The company thus sought the House Committee’s inquest into the matter.

According to the letter of summons/hearing notice issued on June 10, 2024, and signed by the committee chairman, the parties involved are to appear before the committee on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) with a soft copy and 10 hard copies of their brief on the matter.

Part of the letter read in part, “Whereas the above named petition is now pending before this committee and the particulars aforesaid are hereby attached.

“And whereas the petition has been assigned to be heard by the committee for determination, you are hereby required to note Section 88 and 89(C) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and appear in person before this committee on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 2.00 pm or so soon thereafter as the committee shall direct.”

Those specifically listed for response in the matter are the NAOC Managing Director, Division Manager (Strategic Procurement), one and four senior managers, as well as two retired staff of the company.

Also invited for response is the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, six others, as well as two retired staff of the national oil company.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of OANDO Limited and one other management staff of the company were also summoned.

The Chief Executive of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and retired staff of the commission were asked to appear before the committee.

Also, the Managing Director of TOTAL E&P, the former Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, as well as the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Permanent Secretary of the petroleum ministry were invited to give responses on the matter.

The letter further warned that any of the parties who fail to attend the hearing may bear the risk of having the matter determined in his/her absence.

