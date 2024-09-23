All of Us: A riveting drama with familiar theme of mystery

Title: All of Us

Reviewer: Adebayo Obajemu

Director: Orire Nweni

Cast: Angel Unigwe, Eni Adeoluwa, Jemima Osunde, Tobe Ugeh, John Merry, Eronini Osinachim, Nimiee Ogunjebgbe, Jerry Chuks, Tomi Ojo, Priscilla Ojo

Eniola Adeoluwa, who goes by the moniker ‘Lipgloss Boy’, in March 2024, disclosed to the art community his debut movie, All of Us. The 25-year-old said he felt “scared, unsure, and afraid,” but decided to go after his dream of filmmaking.

The film was premiered on August 30. The underlying leitmotif of the film is mystification of what is already a mystery, and in the process confounding confusion. All of Us is a Nigerian high school drama series that, with what looks like a Jungian and Freudian technique, probes the lives of 10 high school students, whose experiences and peccadilloes significantly alter on the strength of a single lie.

The four-episode series plumbs the depth of existential themes like friendship, sexual assault, and adolescence challenges, mystery and fluidity of identity.

Despite being a debut production, the show boasts of a mix of experienced actors, like Chioma Akpota, Shaffy Bello, Iyabo Ojo, Kate Henshaw, and also emerging talents like Priscila Ojo and Jemima Osunde. It was directed by Orire Nwani and written by Emmanuel Mannie Oiseomaye. All of Us aims to connect with young Nigerian viewers by addressing significant social issues while keeping the narrative engaging.

Plot

The story revolves around 10 students, whose intertwined lives are turned upside down by a single lie. This builds up suspense and depth to the engaging narrative, turning the drama into more than a typical teenage exuberance, as a group of secondary school students organize a party, which leads to the death of a teacher, throwing their social lives into turmoil as they struggle to keep the incident a secret.

The need to cover up the death throws up further dilemma and complexity, thus mirroring the high-stakes dynamics often seen in young adult series associated with an Agatha Christie’s mystery work or the past-paced thriller of a James Hadley Chase. But in the treatment of the mystery, we have some domestication of this Agatha Christie’s familiar theme, which adds a layer of intrigue to its local relevance here in Nigeria

Character portrait

The cast includes a mix of talented actors from Nollywood and popular online influencers.

Isaac (Enu Adeoluwa) – the School’s Snitch – is portrayed as an intelligent but obnoxious student with an overblown sense of self-importance. His role as the “snitch” places him at the centre of school gossip and petty disputes. However, his supposed intelligence and reputation for snitching seem overblown since the plot frequently shows him being out of the loop and uninformed about significant events. His arrogance and obliviousness are a source of comic relief in the series, while his eventual realization of the truth hints at the moral consequences of withholding information.

Elijah (Eronini Osinachi) – The Preacher’s Son – is a central figure, balancing the dual identity of being the son of a strict preacher and the school football team captain. His moral conflict drives much of the story. Elijah’s involvement with the party, relationships, and the resulting cover-up challenge his ethical boundaries. The scout’s invitation to football adds another layer of pressure, as he navigates his father’s disapproval and the ongoing investigation.

Layla (Tomi Ojo) – The Teacher’s Girlfriend – is a complex character in the show. She is portrayed as being in a forbidden relationship with her teacher, Marcus. Her story intertwines with the investigation, when she takes Marcus’ phone to hide evidence of their affair, inadvertently becoming a key player in the cover-up. Layla’s complicated emotional state, stemming from her relationships and guilt, adds tension to the plot, as her actions drive the stakes higher for herself and her classmates.

Chinasa (Angel Unigwe) – The Mysterious New Girl – character is built on suspense. She is portrayed as a shifty and secretive student, who raises suspicion among her classmates. Her quiet demeanour and vague details about her background make her a prime suspect, when the investigation unfolds. Chinasa’s presence in the room where Marcus’ body is found further complicates her role, positioning her as a central figure in the murder mystery.

Ahmad (Tobe Ugeh) – The Wealthy Party Host – Ahmad’s wealthy background is emphasized, and he is shown hosting the party that leads to Marcus’ death. His character represents privilege and entitlement, and his actions are sometimes illogical, such as taking Layla’s phone under the guise of “helping.” Ahmad’s involvement in the plot highlights the confusion and poor decision-making that complicates the cover-up efforts.

Victory (Ifeoluwanimi Ogunjebe) – Isaac’s Friend and Co-conspirator – is part of the conspiracy and a close friend of Isaac. She helps to cover up the incident at the party and is indirectly responsible for some of the critical events that drive the investigation. Her involvement deepens the tension as her actions (such as hiding incriminating photos of Marcus) complicate the efforts to evade the police.

Marcus (Saga Deolu) – The NYSC Teacher – is pivotal to the mystery, as his death catalyses the plot. His inappropriate romantic relationship with Layla is a crucial subplot that becomes central to the investigation. Marcus is portrayed as a flawed character, whose decisions impact his own life and drag his students into a dangerous web of lies and deceit.

Movie Analysis

The concept of All of Us stands out as a fresh and engaging take on the high school drama genre in Nigerian cinema. At its core, the show delves into the intricacies of adolescent relationships, marked by moments of friendship, betrayal, suspense and the emotional turmoil that comes with growing up.

The series’ willingness to address these topics through the lens of high schoolers offers a nuanced reflection of the pressures and dangers young people face today in Nigerian society. Adeoluwa’s approach is to entertain and foster dialogue around such critical issues, which is commendable. This type of storytelling brings educational value to the entertainment, encouraging young viewers to reflect on these sensitive topics in their own lives.

The show’s cast is another key strength. Featuring prominent Nollywood stars like Kate Henshaw and Iyabo Ojo alongside younger actors such as Jemima Osunde and Priscilla Ojo, the series blends experience with youthful energy. This mix enhances the quality of acting and creates a bridge between older and younger audiences, making it a more inclusive viewing experience. By casting well-known actors, the show adds credibility and draws in fans of these Nollywood veterans while giving a platform to newer talents.

However, the series risks falling into the trap of overused high school drama themes, such as love triangles, peer pressure, and misunderstandings, which can feel formulaic. Although the concept of a single lie unravelling the characters’ lives is gripping, the show must work to differentiate itself from other series in this genre by offering unexpected twists and more profound character development.

Critical Flaws

All of Us presents several critical flaws, which are understandable for a debut production. One major issue is its predictable plot. While the central storyline, revolving around a group of students affected by a lie, is engaging, it follows well-trodden teen drama paths. The lack of innovative twists leaves the narrative feeling somewhat formulaic.

Another significant flaw is the lack of depth in character development. Many characters fall into stereotypical roles typical in high school dramas, making it difficult for the audience to form meaningful connections. In terms of production quality, while the video is commendable for a first-time producer, the cinematography and directing leave room for improvement. The editing feels rushed, with significant inconsistencies in colour grading, most notably where certain scenes appear to have been skipped over entirely. Also, the overwhelming red tones at intervals in the colour grading give the show a dated YouTube feel that detracts from the viewing experience.

The predictable plot points give away too much early on, making it easy to predict who is responsible for Marcus’ death. However, despite these issues, the show maintains enough intrigue to make viewers curious about how the mystery will unfold. The series is plagued by inconsistency, starting with its inability to maintain a consistent name for the school, shifting between “City View College,” “City View High,” and “high school.” Layla’s storyline involving her relationship with Marcus introduces several plot holes, such as the unexplained reason for Marcus’ attendance at the party and the unrealistic manner in which the students dispose of his body without anyone noticing.

In short, All Of Us struggles with editing issues, unconvincing acting – as it is clumsy – and lacks subtlety in the writing. Still, the premise holds enough potential to keep audiences interested in how the show resolves its mounting plot complications. While the series is a YouTube production with a limited budget, it could have benefited from tighter storytelling and more attention to technical details.

Despite these flaws, it is essential to acknowledge that these shortcomings are permissible because it is a debut production. The producer shows ambition and a clear vision, which overshadows the technical and narrative issues. With time and experience, the production team has the potential to refine their craft, creating more cohesive and engaging stories in the future. All of Us offers a promising start for Adeoluwa as a producer, tackling entertaining and socially relevant themes.

