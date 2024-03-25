Connect with us

Alex Otti to flag off another major road project in Abia on Tuesday
Published

2 hours ago

on

Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State governor, will on Tuesday, 26th March 2024 flag-off the construction of the 11:5 km Nunya- Eluama- road located in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

The venue for the flag-off ceremony, according to a statement by Prince Okey Kanu, the commissioner for information, is the Nunya- Enugu -Umuahia- Port Harcourt Expressway Junction. The time is 1:00pm.

“As the road infrastructure revolution of the Governor Alex Otti administration births in Isuikwuato LGA following the official announcement of the flag -off of the road project last week , there has been a display of unrestrained joy and excitement amongst the rural folks of Nunya- Umuebere and Eluama- communities who are direct beneficiaries of the 11:5 km road. The adjoining communities of Umunnekwu, Amaebulohia and Amaba have also been in celebration mood,” the statement added.

“The above communities are celebrating the Abia state Government even when the road project is yet to be officially flagged- off because they regard this gesture by the state government as tantamount to the socio – economic liberation and empowerment of their communities . It is believed that the road will provide the affected agrarian communities the twin opportunities of easy access to evacuate their farm produce and to get to the capital city of Umuahia with less hindrance.

“It is therefore in the light of the foregoing, that the Traditional Rulers from the area, President Generals’ of Town Unions,Women Groups, Youth Groups, members of Labour Party from the area and the general public are invited to the event.

“Guests are advised to be seated before the arrival of the Governor and his entourage.”

