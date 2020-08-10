By OBINNA EZUGWU

Former bank CEO and two-time governorship contestant in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has given an update to his supporters and the people of the state on his decision to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Otti who ran for governor twice in 2015 and 2019 under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) recently declared for the ruling party, citing poor leadership in APGA.

In a statement to Abians on Monday, the technocrat turned politician said his decision to move from APGA to APC was one that was made after a very thorough consideration and broad consultation with many stakeholders at the state and national levels.

He said he would formally declare for the APC at his ward on Friday, August 14, 2020.

“My dear brothers and Sisters,

I want to use this medium to personally update those of you who have steadfastly travelled with me on this journey towards the emancipation of our homeland, on developments around our collective struggle. My preference would have been to make this presentation to you in person but for the current Covid 19 restrictions on large assemblies,” he said.

“It is no longer a secret that the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA as a political platform is no longer viable as a vehicle to drive towards the liberation of our state from the clutches of the entrenched hegemony that has held us in bondage. I must say that the party has lost its meaning at both the national and state levels. It is this sad development that informed my earlier decision to leave the party. Consequently, I have devoted a lot of time in supplication and reflection on the way forward, I invariably came to the conclusion that the best move will be to find anchor in a party that will provide a more viable structure and capacity for the realization of our goals, hence my decision to join the All Progressive Peoples Congress (APC).

“My decision to move from APGA to APC was one that was made after a very thorough consideration and broad consultation with many stakeholders at the state and national levels. I want to make it clear at this point that my motivation to move to APC is not necessarily borne out of personal ambition, but my conviction that we need to join forces with the most potent opposition in the state to help dislodge the cabal that has turned our collective patrimony into their private estates. We will support any candidates that emerges as the party’s flag bearers in future elections.

“I am specially grateful to all of you for your support so far and I will continue to solicit your involvement and commitments even more in the journey ahead. The need for our collective action has become even more imperative now than ever before. Our work is not done, in fact, it just started.

“At this point, I will like to inform you that I will be declaring formally for APC in my ward on Friday 14, August 2020. This is going to be a small event with the party executive and officials. I will continue to update you as we journey through the challenges ahead.

“Let me at this point appeal to you to continue to stay safe and to observe expert advice on personal actions to prevent the spread of Covid 19,” he concluded.