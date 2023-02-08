Dr. Alex Otti, Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia State, concluded his tour of Isialangwa on Monday with a visit to Isialangwa North Local Government Area.

Otti, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, made some stops at Nsulu and Ntigha, where the LP governorship candidate addressed the locals and laid down his plans for the people and the local government.

The renowned economist and founder-cum promoter of Signature Bank Nigeria told the highly ecstatic crowd that he would resuscitate the Nsulu Games Village, a major sporting facility in the area which had contributed immensely to the development of sports Nigeria and Abia in particular.

He also declared his plan to establish a film village in Isialangwa North as part of his strategic goal to make Abia State a destination of choice for the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood.

“One of the few places I mentioned by name in my manifesto is Nsulu. I have said in manifesto that I will establish a new Nsulu Games Village. There is also a second project that I will execute in Nsulu. I’m sure you know about Nollywood, maybe you would not remember that Nollywood started from Aba, on Pound Road, before it got to Onitsha and Nnamdi Azikiwe Street in Lagos.

“There is no where in Abia that you have the kind of facility to produce movies. Most of the film makers go to Asaba, Delta State, to shoot their movies. So, what I intend to do is to set up a world class entertainment village in Nsulu on the back of the Games Village. The idea is to develop Abia for tourism,” Otti told the cheering crowd.

The LP governorship candidate favoured to win the March 11, 2023 election said he was not running the election based on ethnicity or any other primordial interest, but because he is the only candidate, out of the lot, that has the capacity to turn around the misfortune of Abia State.

“I am running this election on the basis of capacity, on the basis of character; so, anybody who thinks he has more capacity than myself, let him come for debate. If I’m convinced that he has more capacity, I will step down for him and support him,” he declared.

Otti said the situation Abia is in today, is not one that requires an apprentice or a trainee as leader, but someone very experienced and vast in the area of economics. He consequently called on the people not to be deceived by politicians who he said are trying to buy their conscience with stolen government money.

According to him, even without being in government yet, he had done much more for Isialangwa community, in terms of road construction, than the government of the day in Abia.

He said: “For over 50 years, there was no road connecting Eketa to Eziala in Nsulu. None. That road is 19.5 kilometres. Go and ask the people in government if they have constructed a single stretch of five-kilometre road anywhere in Abia.”

Also on the campaign tour with Otti were the LP Senatorial Candidate for Abia Central, Hon Darlington Nwokocha; Isialangwa South and North Federal Constituency candidate, Hon Ginger Onwusibe; Isialangwa North State Constituency candidate Hon Ambassador Innocent Uruakpa; State Campaign Council Coordinator of the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation, Hon Iheanacho Obioma, among other party executives and members of the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation.